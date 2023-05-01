ISLAMABAD: In order to offer free services to needy families for their daughters’ wedding ceremonies, a marriage hall has been built up at a mosque in the federal capital.

The administration of the Masjid Rehmat ul Alamin, a mosque in Islamabad’s F8 area, has taken the initiative. For a dignified and respectful reception of the guests, the wedding hall will supply dishes, seating arrangements, waiters, and food.

The hall will offer a three-hour period for a function, according to reports, and parents are free to perform their daughter’s Nikkah themselves or invite a Khateeb of their choice.

According to a member of the management committee for the mosque, those who deserve it can get in touch with them to reserve the hall and welcome up to 120 people at once.