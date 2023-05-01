ISLAMABAD: Salman Khan, an actor, has finally replied to complaints that he applied a “double standard” to ladies with low necklines on his film sets.

Starlet Palak Tiwari, his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star, stated that the actor had a rule regarding how women should wear on the set of Antim: The Final Truth, which sparked the uproar. According to Tiwari, Salman Khan insisted that all of the female cast members dress in a certain way, “like good proper girls.”

On the Indian TV show, Khan made a guest appearance to defend his stance and assert that women’s bodies should be covered because they are “more precious.”

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor continued, “The problem is not with women, it’s with men and the way they look at women.” He said he didn’t want to be complicit in providing males the chance to “stare at the heroine” in an unpleasant manner.

Everyone goes to see a movie with their family when it’s made decent. No double standards exist. Women’s bodies, in my opinion, are more valuable. Therefore, I believe that the more covered they are, the better it will be, he said, adding that it is entirely the fault of men and their improper intentions and not the women. Rather than women, the issue is with men. The way that males look at women, including your sister, wife, and mother. I object to that. Nobody should experience that, he declared.

Khan added that Tiwari’s statement was misinterpreted by many people and that his only request was that the female cast members dress appropriately on the set. I have a lot of respect for how women’s bodies look. Simply put, I don’t want them to be objectified or mistreated,” he said.