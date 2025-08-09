Islamabad Nawabzada Shah Ali

The High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad successfully hosted the 3C Forum: Culture, Cuisines & Connections, a vibrant people-to-people engagement celebrating the deepening ties between Malaysia and Pakistan. The event brought together alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) and graduates of Malaysian universities for an evening of cultural exchange and networking.

The forum was inaugurated by His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, and was graced by the presence of Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, H.E. Mr. Attaullah Tarar, as the Guest of Honour.

Attended by a distinguished audience including the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, ASEAN Heads of Mission, senior Pakistani government officials, media representatives, MTCP alumni, and academics, the event served as a platform to celebrate shared values, strengthen educational partnerships, and explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

As part of the evening’s programme, attendees viewed a series of promotional videos showcasing Malaysia’s education system, the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 tourism campaign, and the extensive global impact of the MTCP. Since its inception in 1980, the MTCP has benefited over 37,000 participants from 144 countries, including more than 800 professionals from Pakistan across multiple sectors.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar Mazlan underscored the strategic value of alumni networks in advancing long-term diplomatic, academic, and economic partnerships. He emphasized Malaysia’s emergence as a hub for higher education and technical excellence, highlighting global recognition in fields such as Islamic finance, the halal industry, aerospace, and semiconductors.

Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar reflected on his visit to Malaysia, praising the country’s cultural richness, hospitality, and development model. He emphasized the potential for enhanced cooperation, referencing the productive visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan in October 2024. That visit, he noted, revitalized bilateral collaboration in trade, investment, education, and the digital economy.

Minister Tarar also expressed optimism about the upcoming Official Visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia later this year, which is expected to further cement ties, particularly in high-tech industries, TVET cooperation, and tourism.

A key highlight of the forum was a dynamic panel discussion featuring MTCP alumni and Malaysian university graduates, who shared their personal experiences and professional journeys. Their stories illustrated how education in Malaysia has equipped them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s development.

The event concluded with a lively networking high tea, offering Malaysian culinary delights and fostering further dialogue among participants.

The 3C Forum: Culture, Cuisines & Connections served as a meaningful step toward strengthening Malaysia–Pakistan relations through soft diplomacy, alumni engagement, and cultural affinity — reaffirming the value of people-to-people connections in shaping enduring international partnerships.