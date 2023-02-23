ISLAMABAD: The federal capital experienced significant tremors early on Thursday morning.

The federal capital of Islamabad and the surrounding territories were shaken on Thursday morning by an earthquake with a value of 6.2 on the Richter scale. The Seismological Center reports that the earthquake was so powerful that residents in the area came outside while reciting the Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

The Seismological Center added that the earthquake’s epicentre was in Tajikistan’s border region and that it had a depth of 60 kilometres. According to early reports, the earthquakes were also felt in parts of Abbottabad and Malakand.