By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Interior, speaks with SK Niazi on the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated that overseas Pakistanis think that the friend of the country is the one who started CPEC, and stopping CPEC cannot be beneficial to the country. Terms have been agreed upon with the IMF, and good news will be given in one or two days. At this time, the country needs a charter for the economy. All political parties should come together to make a 10-year economic plan, When the country starts to develop, Imran Khan starts protesting. During the Tehreek-e-Insaaf regime, justice was never served. Most of the land acquisitions by overseas Pakistanis took place during the reign of Imran Khan. If Tehreek-e-Insaf loses the election, Imran Khan will not accept the results again. Imran Khan’s party came in third in the local elections in Karachi. The IMF agreement was not implemented during Imran Khan’s tenure. First of all, relief should be provided to the poor by creating a charter of economics. For the improvement of the economy, the government and the opposition should sit together. Will the terms of the IMF expire after the elections?

Lawyer Arif Chaudhry participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated that there are two types of elections: a by-election and a general election; the president is not subordinate to the governor; the Election Commission refused to meet the president; the president announced the date; Failure to hold elections within 90 days is a violation of the constitution. Imran Khan wants to give the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis. “Imran Khan is the voice of overseas Pakistanis,” says Arif Chaudhry. Deviation from the constitution will be a great transgression. We were also not very happy with Imran Khan’s tenure.

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui participated in the programme “Sachi Baat” stated that I have been saying for the past several years that Pakistan has an elite economy. The IMF asked the government to collect taxes from rich people instead of taxing income. Instead of taxing income, the GST was imposed on goods. The purpose of the GST is that the person who is homeless will also pay 18% tax. Corruption is being promoted in FBR too. If black money is not prevented from becoming white, these measures will be of no use. What will improve the economy by imposing taxes on electricity, gas, and people? Inflation is going to reach 37%. The nation was given incorrect information about the NAB. No reforms are being made in the economy; only people are being burdened. My personal opinion is that Pakistan will get money from the IMF until March 10, and reserves will increase with the IMF program.