In Islamabad, SP Industrial Area Adeel Akbar snatched a pistol from an official after listening to the phone call and shot himself and ended his life.

According to Express News, SP Adeel Akbar snatched the weapon from the gunman and shot himself. SP Adeel Akbar’s gunman and other officials present at the scene were taken into custody.

According to sources, after listening to a phone call, SPI 9 Adeel Akbar shot himself in the chest with a pistol, on which he was immediately shifted to the hospital, but he could not survive.

IG Ali Nasir Rizvi himself remained at PIMS Hospital regarding the postmortem of SPI 9 Adeel Akbar. IG Islamabad Police himself noted all the details from the doctors of the deceased SP Adeel Akbar.

According to sources, SP Adeel Akbar was previously posted in Balochistan, SP Adeel Akbar was an officer of 46 Common, the deceased belonged to Kamunki.

After offering the funeral prayers of the deceased SP at Islamabad Police Lines, his body will be officially sent to his native area of ​​Sialkot, however, samples have been obtained from his body, the medical reports of which will be made part of the investigation.

The police have preserved the evidence of the scene, the bloody uniform, the pistol and other evidence, while the fingerprints of the pistol will also be taken and verified by NADRA.

Whose was the last call? Investigation underway

Who made the last call to SP Adeel Akbar and what did they say? Sources said that the investigation by high-level investigators stopped at the voice recording of the last call, and mobile phone data is being obtained in this regard.

What was the sudden reason while doing his duty? Sources said that the voice recording of the last call or all the calls on the day of the incident will be clear.