Lahore: Rumors are hot on social media that Pakistani actress and host Veena Malik has once again fallen in love.

Screenshots of Veena Malik’s Instagram stories are viral in which she has re-shared videos of a Tik Tok account named ‘M Shehryar01’ and an Instagram account of ‘Shehryar Chaudhry’. The actress accompanied the videos with red heart emojis and comments, leading to speculations that a special someone is back in her life. However, Veena Malik has not yet given a clear statement in this regard, nor has the face of this “mystery man” been revealed.

This is not the first time that news of a special relationship of Veena Malik has surfaced. Her affairs have been a part of the media headlines before, such as her romances with Indian actor Ashmeet Patel and Pakistani actor Babrik.

Veena Malik was married to Dubai businessman Asad Bashir Khan in 2013, which ended in divorce in 2017. After that, there was a dispute regarding the extradition of their children, but the custody of the two sons remains with the actress.