Sometimes, even a small mistake on the internet can turn into news that millions of people believe. Something similar happened to Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, when news suddenly started circulating that he was part of the cast of the Pakistani drama ‘Aap Ki Izzat’.

The matter came to light when Saif Ali Khan’s name was listed on the Wikipedia page of the drama ‘Aap Ki Izzat’ along with lead actors Urwa Hussain, Ahsan Khan, Sania Saeed and other artists. Social media users quickly started sharing this screenshot, after which the impression spread that perhaps there was a big collaboration between Bollywood and Lollywood.

However, the reality turned out to be quite the opposite. Later, it became clear that Saif Ali Khan has no connection with this Pakistani drama. Due to an edit made by a user on Wikipedia or a Google information mess, his name was mistakenly included in the cast, which was later corrected. History

Interestingly, this mistake has led to a flood of hilarious comments on social media. Some users joked that ‘Finally, Saif Ali Khan has also entered Pakistani dramas’, while others wrote that if it were true, it would have been a historic collaboration between the two film industries. Many users also shared interesting memes calling it a ‘high-budget Pakistani drama’. History

Actually, another reason for this misunderstanding also emerged. In the Pakistani drama ‘Aap Ki Ezzat’, an actor’s name is also Saif Ali Khan, who belongs to the Pakistani showbiz industry. Due to the similarity of the name, there was a mess in the data of Google and Wikipedia and the information of Indian actor Saif Ali Khan was associated with this drama, which created confusion on social media.

It should be noted that famous Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been a prominent name in the Indian film industry for more than three decades. He has shown his acting chops in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Race’ and many other successful films, while he has no professional connection with the Pakistani drama ‘Aap Ki Izzat’.