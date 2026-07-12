Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it targeted US military facilities across the Gulf in response to the recent US airstrikes in Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC claimed it launched missile and drone attacks on US military sites in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan. It said the operation targeted key military infrastructure, including air defence systems, logistics hubs and command facilities.

According to the IRGC, logistics centres and refuelling platforms at Oman’s Port of Duqm, which it said support US aircraft carriers, came under heavy attack.

The Iranian military also claimed it fired ballistic missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, saying the strikes destroyed a combat aircraft maintenance and repair facility as well as a command and control centre.

The IRGC further claimed that Patriot air defence systems, weapons depots and radar installations used by US forces in Kuwait and Bahrain were also targeted.

In Jordan, the Iranian military said a US command and control system and a hangar housing MQ-9 drones at Sultan Hassan Air Base were destroyed.

Meanwhile, foreign media reported explosions across parts of the Gulf region, including Qatar’s capital, Doha. Several Gulf countries activated their air defence systems and said they intercepted incoming missiles and drones. Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also declared a state of high alert.

Earlier, in a leaked statement, the Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the people of Iran want to avenge his slain father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other predecessors.

The Supreme Leader, who went missing during the funeral rites of the killed Khamenei, pledged in the statement published on his official Telegram account along with X that described the avenging of his father as a national obligation.

Khamenei issued the message on the occasion of the funeral ceremonies for his father, held months after he was killed in the US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.