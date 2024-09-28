Tehran: After the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Israeli attack, the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also transferred to a safe place, while in his statement he called on all Muslims to stand with Hezbollah and the people of Lebanon. Appealed to be.

According to the report of the foreign news agency Reuters, Iranian sources said that Ayatollah Khamenei has been moved to an unknown location and the security has been tightened.

Iranian officials said that Ayatollah Khamenei has been moved to a safe place inside the country. Also Read: Hassan Nasrallah Martyred In Israeli Attack, Hezbollah Confirms He said that Iran is still in contact with the leaders of Hezbollah and their other allies to determine the next course of action after Israel’s latest announcement.

The Israeli military confirmed on social media website X on Saturday that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah had been martyred, marking the worst-ever attack on its headquarters.

According to Iran’s official Tasnim news agency, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said in a statement that the brutal nature of the Zionist regime has been revealed by the martyrdom of unarmed civilians in Lebanon and it has also come to light how much the policies of the leaders of the occupying government are. Are narrow-minded.

The Iranian Supreme Leader said in a statement that the Zionist leaders who rule the terrorist gangs have not learned from the one-year war in Gaza and do not understand that the massacre of women, children and civilians cannot reduce their power of resistance. Could not force them to kneel and now they are trying the same policy in Lebanon.

He said that the Zionist criminal group needs to understand that they are not capable of harming the strong structure of Hezbollah in Lebanon, all resistance forces in the region are standing with Hezbollah and are fully cooperating.

He said that the people of Lebanon cannot forget when the occupying government troops entered Beirut and it was Hezbollah that stopped them and made Lebanon proud.

Khamenei said that the Lebanese have not forgotten that there was a time when the soldiers of the occupying government were advancing towards Beirut and Hizbollah stopped them, and today, by the grace of Allah, Lebanon will again face the enemies’ aggression and hollowness. Shame on Pin’s actions.

The Iranian Supreme Leader appealed to Muslims to unite and stand with the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah.