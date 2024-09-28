An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, in which preparations for Champions Trophy Tournament 2025 were reviewed.

In the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the ongoing Champions Cup and Stadiums Upgradation project in Faisalabad and directed to form necessary committees for the Champions Trophy tournament. On this occasion, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said that the responsibilities of each committee should be decided and the work should be started, the big teams of the world are coming to the Champions Trophy tournament, we need arrangements.

Read more: Two arch-rivals likely to meet ahead of Champions Trophy Mohsin Naqvi directed to speed up the work on the stadiums upgradation project, while discussions were held on holding PSL matches in Faisalabad. The meeting was attended by Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, all PCB directors and concerned officials.