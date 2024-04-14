Iran also signalled to take action against Jordan after the attacks on Israel.

Iran has warned Jordan that it will also take action against those who support Israel, as several Iranian drones were destroyed by Jordanian planes.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard advised the US not to support Israel and said that the US should not harm the interests of Iran.

Israeli warplanes leave Gaza after Iran’s attack, marking the first time since the Gaza war that Israeli warplanes are not in Gaza.

It should be noted that Iran attacked Israel with drones and ballistic missiles in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus by Israel.

According to Iranian media, 50 per cent of Iran’s missiles hit their targets, while Israel and the United States say that most of the missiles fired by Iran were shot down.