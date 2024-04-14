Today, there are chances of thundershowers in different cities of Punjab.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha Division, DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Division will also experience rain.

According to PDMA, there is a possibility of flooding in the rivers of DG Khan and Koh Sulaiman due to torrential rain, while landslides may occur due to rain in Murree and Guliyat, along with hailstorms in the districts of Upper Punjab. There are also possibilities.

PDMA has instructed the people to stay in safe places to avoid lightning and said that the return journey of foreigners after Eid may be affected due to weather changes, for which those coming from Liaquatpur, Bahawalpur to Lahore Passengers should take special precautions.

According to the spokesperson, DG PDMA Irfan Ali has directed the public to contact the PDMA helpline 1129 in case of emergency and the district administration to be on alert 24 hours a day.