The head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, has said that the Iranian nation has called for resistance and revenge in the funeral prayer and last rites of martyred Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

According to Iranian media, Secretary of the National Security Council, Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, said in a statement that in the coming days, keep your eyes on Iran, this is the Iran that you thought would only take a few days to force it to kneel.

He said that a sea of ​​people gathered at the funeral of their Supreme Leader, who were loudly chanting two slogans: resistance against the enemy and revenge for the blood of Iran’s martyred leader.

It should be remembered that Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was martyred in an attack on Iran by Israel and the United States on February 28. In this attack, several members of his family, leading commanders of the Revolutionary Guards and other senior political figures were also martyred.

After 40 days of ceasefire between Iran and the US, the Islamabad Peace Accord was signed under the mediation of Pakistan, under which direct negotiations between the two countries have begun, and in this regard, after Switzerland, rounds of negotiations have been held in Qatar.

According to foreign media reports, negotiations between the two countries are now scheduled for July 11, which will be held in Islamabad.