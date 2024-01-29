Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian arrived in Islamabad on Sunday night by a special plane as per his schedule on his visit to Pakistan. He was received by the Additional Foreign Secretary at Noor Khan Airbase.

According to Foreign Office sources, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdullahiyan will meet Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar, while during his visit, he will also meet security officials in addition to Foreign Ministry officials.

In order to improve Pakistan-Iran relations, Iranian Foreign Minister will also meet his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani, various issues will be discussed in detail in the meeting.

During this visit in Islamabad, both sides will discuss efforts to reduce the recent tension and fight against terrorism and bilateral issues.

Before leaving for Pakistan, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian said that we will not allow enemies to make friendship in the region “target peace and security”. It is possible to achieve security only through good neighborliness.

At Tehran Airport, Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Mudassar Tipu and Iranian officials bid farewell to the Foreign Minister