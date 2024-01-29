An important and interesting revelation has been made regarding the acquisition of ammunition used by Hamas for the October 7 attack.

The American newspaper revealed that the ammunition used by Hamas in the October 7 attack was Israeli ammunition.

According to the American newspaper, the ammunition used by Hamas was obtained from unexploded missiles and bombs in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

According to the newspaper, Hamas launched hundreds of rockets from just one 750-pound unexploded bomb.

The Israeli intelligence wrote in its report that we continued to stun the enemy with our own weapons.