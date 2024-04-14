The recent unrest in Bahawalnagar provides an opportunity to consider the integrity of the law and how it is applied by all tiers of our security services. The event highlights the significance of abiding by set legal procedures and the repercussions of doing otherwise. According to reports, the events started on April 7 when police allegedly stormed the home of a serving army soldier who was suspected of having an unauthorised weapon with his brother. Soon, the situation got out of hand and turned into a confrontation that received a lot of attention on social media, with multiple recordings of the purported incidents becoming viral. Allegations of illegal detention and violent confrontations between the parties, among other activities that allegedly departed from established operating standards, worsened the situation. The incidents draw attention to legal compliance gaps and their serious consequences. No one is above the law, regardless of their status or involvement with the security services. All citizens’ rights are safeguarded by our legal systems. Enforcing the law strictly ought to be the cornerstone that directs every activity taken by our law enforcement officials as well as all other institutions. In this case, the consequences might have been avoided if the law had been strictly adhered to from the beginning. The fact that the army and police are determined to conduct an open inquiry into the situation is heartening. It is a step in the right direction to strengthen the rule of law that they are willing to hold those in their various ranks accountable. These investigations must be carried out impartially, and the results must be made available to the public. In addition to upholding justice, this transparency will help these institutions win back the public’s trust. This incident further emphasises the need for our security forces to work together and as a unit. A country’s security architecture is only as strong as the ability of its constituent parts to function together as a whole. Prioritising better training in legal procedures and fostering agency collaboration are critical. Furthermore, it’s critical to develop uniform and transparent channels of communication between the various security bodies. In the end, this regrettable incident needs to emphasise that violence never benefits anyone, least of all the people it is meant to protect, who both parties have vowed to serve. Acknowledging this fact is essential to maintaining civil freedoms in society as well as the integrity of our security forces.

