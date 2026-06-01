Iran has strongly rejected reports circulating in foreign media claiming that President Masoud Pezeshkian has resigned, dismissing them as baseless and fabricated.

In a statement on social media platform X, the head of Iran’s Information Council, Elias Hazrati, said there was no truth to claims that the president had stepped down or submitted a resignation. He stressed that all such reports were contrary to reality.

Hazrati criticised the sources spreading the rumours, saying the purpose of such narratives was to create political instability and confusion within Iran. He added that these attempts would not be allowed to succeed.

According to government officials, President Pezeshkian is continuing to perform his duties as usual, with no disruption or change in the functioning of the state.

The clarification came after some international media outlets reported that the president had allegedly submitted his resignation to the office of the Supreme Leader, amid claims of growing internal disagreements over governance and authority.

Iranian authorities, however, have firmly denied any such development, reiterating that state affairs remain stable and under normal administration.