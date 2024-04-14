Iran responded to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus by launching about 200 drones and missiles at Israel.

According to foreign media, Iran launched direct drone attacks on Israel, which was also confirmed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, while Israel also claimed to have shot down several Iranian drones.

According to Iranian media reports, Iran targeted Israeli defense facilities, Israeli military bases near the Golan Heights and Syria were also targeted.

Iranian media claim that Tehran was able to hit 50% of the targets in Israel, the Israeli airbase was targeted by Khyber missiles.

On the other hand, the Israeli army has confirmed that 200 Iranian drones have reached Israeli territory, some of the dozens of Iranian surface-to-surface missiles have hit Israel.

The Israeli military spokesman also confirmed that Iranian drones damaged a military base in southern Israel and a girl was injured in an Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Israel had earlier said that dozens of UAVs had left Iran and were making their way to Israel.

According to the Israeli military spokesman, Iran sent unmanned aerial vehicles from its territory to the territory of Israel. Be prevented from reaching the land of Israel.

On the other hand, there are reports of attacks on Israel by Yemen’s Houthis, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Palestine’s resistance organization Hamas.

Iran’s ‘Operation True Promise’ against Israel

According to the British news agency BBC, in a statement issued by the Iranian army, confirming the attack on Israel, it is said that these attacks are a response to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

The statement said that Iran’s attack on Israel has been named ‘Operation True Promise’.

In addition, the statement of the Iranian mission to the United Nations came out on social media, in which it is said that Iran’s military action was carried out in response to Israel’s aggression against Iran’s diplomatic compound in Damascus, the matter can now be considered closed. .

The Iranian mission says that if Iran is attacked, the response will be more severe.

Meanwhile, Iran’s defense minister issued a statement warning neighboring countries that any of them that open their airspace to Israel to intercept drones will be targeted.

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that Iran will not hesitate to take further defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests against any military aggression.

Israel launched multi-air defense systems

Speaking on Arab TV, Israeli analyst Rory Shalon said that Israel has launched multi-air defense systems, Israel has also launched Iron Dome to protect itself from Iranian attack.

Apart from this, Israel Air Force has also launched David Slink defense system and Arrow Two and Arrow Three.

Meanwhile, Jordan started activating air defense systems to protect Israel from Iranian drones, while British warplanes based in Cyprus left for the Middle East.

According to Israeli media, Israeli warplanes have withdrawn from Gaza after Iran’s attack. This is the first time since the Gaza war that Israeli warplanes are not present in Gaza.

The US and Jordan shot down Iranian drones heading towards Israel

Israeli channel 12 has claimed that Iran had fired about 100 drones and cruise missiles, and Israel targeted and destroyed several Iranian drones over Syria and Jordan.

According to Israeli media, American and British warplanes also shot down Iranian drones in the border areas of Iraq and Syria.

Security sources say that Jordanian fighter jets destroyed dozens of Iranian drones flying towards Israel.

According to Iranian security sources, Jordan is looking at counter-attacks with Israeli support, and Jordan may be our next target.

Apart from this, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has warned America not to support Israel and not to harm Iran’s interests.

Syria, Lebanon and Iraq closed their airspace

In view of Iran’s attack on Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq have closed their airspace.

According to Arab media, Jordan says that it is ready to shoot down any Iranian aircraft that violates its airspace.

According to the sources of the Syrian army, Syria has alerted the air defense system at important bases including the capital Damascus, while Jordan has also imposed a state of emergency.

Israel’s declaration of a strong response to the Iranian attack

Israel announced a strong response to the Iranian attack and the Israeli security cabinet authorized the war cabinet to respond to the Iranian attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has said that the Iranian attacks will be retaliated against, Israel is ready to respond to any kind of attack.

After the meeting of the Israeli security cabinet, Netanyahu informed about the decisions of the cabinet meeting while talking to US President Joe Biden by telephone.

United Nations expresses concern over Iran-Israel tension