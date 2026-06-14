Islamabad : The funeral for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be held in July, Iranian state media announced on Saturday, with ceremonies set to take place across several major cities before his final burial in Mashhad.

According to reports, funeral rites will begin in Tehran on July 4, followed by additional ceremonies in the holy city of Qom on July 7. The final burial is scheduled to take place at Imam Reza’s shrine in Mashhad, Khamenei’s hometown, on July 9.

The arrangements had initially been planned for March but were delayed amid the ongoing regional conflict involving the United States and Israel, state media said.

He played a central role in shaping Iran’s post-revolution state, strengthening both its ideological foundations and its military and paramilitary institutions.

Following his death, attention has shifted to his succession, with his son Mojtaba Khamenei remaining largely out of public view during the conflict. Some reports have suggested he may be taking on a more active behind-the-scenes role as Iran continues sensitive diplomatic engagements with the United States following a recent ceasefire.