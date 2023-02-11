Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former captain of Pakistan and the head of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise, has praised current Pakistani batsman Babar Azam.

Inzamam said, “If given the opportunity to serve on the national selection committee again, he would consider Babar Azam to be the best batsman in the world at the moment.

Inzamam lauded the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) contribution to the growth of Pakistani athletes, claiming that the players’ exposure to foreign athletes significantly improved their psychological health. He continued by noting the league’s contribution to the development of several excellent players.

The previous captain expressed his willingness to collaborate with Babar and was full of compliments for the newly appointed Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam.

Working with Babar Azam will be a positive experience for me because he is now the top player in the world and is always getting better, claimed Inzamam.

As president of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise, Inzamam-ul-Haq is loving his profession and is eager to help young athletes hone their abilities.