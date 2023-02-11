KARACHI: Since his ex wife came forward and presented “evidence” of domestic abuse, which sparked a strong reaction from the nation’s showbiz elite, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has continued to make headlines.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, a Pakistani filmmaker who lives in Canada, was among the Pakistani celebrities who expressed outrage and support for Syeda Aliza.

In response to the uproar, the Tich Button actor served Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy with a legal notice on the alleged slander campaign.

In the legal notification, Khan’s attorney stated that Chinoy’s tweets damaged his client’s reputation and had a negative financial impact.

The defence team also cited earlier instances in which the 44-year-old continued to criticise a number of public personalities. Khan also brought up Sharmeen’s response after an Agha Khan Hospital physician was let go for adding her sister as a friend on social media.

It stated that Feroze Khan had not responded negatively to anything directed at her and requested a written apology or payment of Rs. 70 million to cover the damages, failing which Chinoy would be sued for defamation.

Sharmeen shared screenshots of her call logs on social media along with the tweet, “Leaking personal info including phone numbers and addresses is a criminal infraction FYI,” which contained information about the crime.

In the middle of the current uproar, Feroze’s former attorney sued actor Muneeb Butt for defamation, claiming that Butt had done so and had breached his rights as an attorney.

Jagirani claims he has filed a FIR to seek retribution because this has irreversibly ruined his reputation. In the complaint, Jagirani requested that the FIA use the 2016 PECA to prosecute Butt. He also submitted a letter to the FIA cybercrime coordinator in Karachi asking for legal action and the filing of a FIR against Butt.