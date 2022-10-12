Sources within the administration of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have stated that the preliminary report about the Centaurus fire incident has been compiled.The fire started at a restaurant that was part of Centaurus’ food court, and it quickly spread due to the presence of cooking oil and other combustible materials in the restaurant’s store, according to the report created by a 7-member fact-finding commission headed by Additional District Magistrate.

According to the early inquiry, there was inadequate lighting near the mall’s emergency escape. The fire was initially put out by a Bronto fire vehicle from a height of 200 feet.Beyond the 17th storey, firefighters had great difficulty putting the fire out. Although the mall’s upper floor had glass windows, it lacked adequate ventilation. As a result, smoke accumulated inside and the building’s temperature rose.

According to the report, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad’s (MCI) fire department is short on personnel. The committee not only identified the fire’s origin but also offered some suggestions for averting similar occurrences in the future.

It has advised placing contemporary fixtures like smoke and fire alarms in the mall and setting up ventilation on the top floor. The study will shortly be completed and handed over to the Interior Ministry for further action.