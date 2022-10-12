On Monday, the Rawal Dam underpass in Islamabad will finally open for traffic.According to a media report, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would probably personally open the eagerly anticipated project.The Capital Development Authority (CDA) reportedly notified the PM that the Rawal Dam Interchange building project had been delayed as a result of the ongoing floods.

Additionally, the project was delayed because CDA had to substitute the original contractor due to a functional difference. Recently, Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, took note of the stalled building activity and commanded a speedy conclusion of the project.

The prime minister told the appropriate authorities to speed up construction during his visit to the site and voiced his disappointment with the pace of progress.There are numerous slip roads, an underpass, an overhead bridge, and an underpass for Margalla Town at the Rawal Dam Interchange.

Near the crossroads of Murree Road, Club Road, and Park Road, construction activity has come to an end.According to a representative, the CDA has been working hard to speed up ongoing development projects like the expansion of the Islamabad Expressway, the rehabilitation of the IJP Road, the flyover over Rawal Dam, the flyovers over 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, and 10th Avenue, and the Bhara Kahu Interchange.