WhatsApp introduced a feature called ‘View Once’ in August 2021 to protect the privacy of photos and videos and save the app’s memory.

The picture or video sent under this feature disappears from the chat once it is opened.

But now the company has also made audio messages a part of this feature.

This feature has been in the works for several months and has now been rolled out to Android and iOS users.

The company announced that users will now be able to send audio messages that will be automatically deleted once played.

WhatsApp already has a disappearing messages feature in which audio messages disappear after a specified time.

However, the new feature of View Once can be used for a specific audio message instead of the entire chat, which will disappear once viewed.

Note that when the View Once feature was introduced, the company said that the feature could be used to share photos of Wi-Fi login details or other sensitive details.

Now making audio messages a part of it, the company said that you will now be able to share credit card details or other sensitive details in an audio message that will be deleted once played.

The company said that the rollout of this feature has started and it will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

How to use Message?

Using this feature is quite easy.

In fact, this feature works just like recording a normal audio message.

When you record an audio message, there will be an icon in the right corner with the number 1 written on it and clicking on it will enable the view once mode for the audio message.

If a person does not listen to this audio message for 2 weeks, it will be automatically deleted by WhatsApp.

It should be noted that it will not be possible to save, share or forward the audio message sent under ViewWins.