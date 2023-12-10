Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, who started acting in the 90s, received both fame and love from the drama screen and his character ‘Parizad’ became very popular among the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo Digital, the actor talked about his memorable role and said, ‘Preezaad and I have many things in common. Learned music on a small piano, he was also a poet and so am I.

The actor said that there is one thing that my character and I felt together and that is fame. At that time, the shooting was going on. I have been given the love of people from which nothing good can come.

Talking about his roles, Ahmed Ali Akbar said that I have been lucky in terms of scripts, I don’t think about any role whether it is traditional or unconventional, if I like the story, I will work with the director. I try to improve my character.

Will you play the role of ‘villain’?

Ahmed said that I would do it, but a project is currently being discussed, viewers may see me in a negative role, but it will not happen soon, it will take time.

In the year 2019, Ahmed Ali Akbar was seen in the film Lal Kabutar, after which he is ready to come back on the big screen after 4 years and he will be seen in the role of a journalist in the film ‘Ganjal’, which will be released on December 15 this month. Ahmed Ali Akbar was selected for this film during the shooting of ‘Preezaad’.

In this regard, the actor said that I got a call from Shoaib Sultan during the shooting of Parizaad, I met him in a restaurant and I felt good meeting him, but the first thing was the subject.

He said that he wanted to make a film on Iqbal Masih, after hearing that I thought that we should celebrate our heroes because the film was a serious issue, I told him that I would like to read the script, and he said. I liked the script sent to me and after the shooting of Prizad, the series started.

The film Gunjal is the story of Iqbal Masih, a child activist who started a movement against child labor in 1990. It is directed by Shoaib Sultan and the cast includes actresses and models Amna Ilyas, Resham, Ahmed Ali Butt, Umair Rana, and Arham Khan among others.