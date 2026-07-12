Pakistani students won three bronze medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad.

More than 400 students from over 90 countries participated in the global competition held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to 12.

The medal-winning Pakistani team includes Zulfiqar Ali of DG Khan, Hamdan Alvi of Rawalpindi and Daniyal Shahzad Hamid of Islamabad. SouthAsians & Diaspora

Hazza Mahmood of Lahore and Abdullah Ijaz of Rawalpindi received special honorary certificates in the competition.

The students were selected through the 22nd National Science Talent Contest under HEC and PIAS. After a long selection process, the selected students were put through rigorous training phases at the PIAS campus.

During the competition, Pakistani students received high-level theoretical and experimental training from national and international experts. SouthAsians & Diaspora

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The Pakistani team in the global competition was led by PIAS professors Dr. Muhammad Irfan and Dr. Muhammad Waseem.

So far, more than 365 Pakistani students have represented the country in International Science Olympiads and have won a total of 144 medals.