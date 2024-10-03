Islamabad: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the Prime Minister of Malaysia is here and PTI should postpone its protest.

While giving a press conference in Islamabad, he said that currently the Prime Minister of Malaysia is in Pakistan and the SCO is also being held in Pakistan. If you want to attack, it is not right because the Malaysian Prime Minister is in your country and you are asking to attack Islamabad.

He said that Malaysians will not allow any deviation in the protocol of the Prime Minister, we will not allow any gathering in this way, if the head of a country is in the city and you storm the city, then whose interest are you working for? The Indian Prime Minister was in Lahore and a small incident happened and it still bugs us.

He said that if someone talks about coming to D Chowk, there will be no leniency with the one who raises his hand. This does not give the Chief Minister of Pakhtunkhwa a good look. If someone protests in Islamabad tomorrow, we have made full arrangements for it. We are warning then that no one should complain.

He said that the Saudi delegation is coming to Pakistan, we have deployed the army in Islamabad, we have to ensure security at all costs, it does not look good on them as Pakistanis. Gee then the state is there, political workers think ten times before leaving tomorrow, don’t complain to us later till October 17th we have made our strategy.