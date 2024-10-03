Islamabad: President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Nishan Pakistan on Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim.

The ceremony of awarding the flag of Pakistan to the Malaysian Prime Minister was held at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, federal ministers and senior civil and military officials. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Punjab Chief Minister also participated in the ceremony.

It should be noted that the Prime Minister of Malaysia is on a 3-day official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He arrived in Pakistan yesterday. Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim was warmly welcomed by Shehbaz Sharif on his arrival at the Prime Minister House today and the distinguished guest was also presented a guard of honor by armed forces.

Later, a bilateral meeting was held between the two leaders as well as a meeting at the level of delegations in which memorandums of understanding and agreements were exchanged regarding the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

In a joint press conference, the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defense, agriculture and other sectors, while reiterating their firm stand on regional issues including Gaza and Kashmir.