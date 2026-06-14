Islamabad : Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Special Protection Wing and reviewed its training and operational preparedness, directing that the force be developed on modern, international standards to better respond to evolving security challenges.

During the visit, the minister said the Special Protection Wing is being restructured on the lines of advanced countries and carries the key responsibility of providing security to foreign dignitaries visiting Pakistan.

He stressed the need for enhanced professionalism, modern training methods and improved operational readiness.

Training with foreign instructors and overseas exposure

The interior minister approved measures to provide advanced training to personnel under foreign instructors and to send selected officers abroad for specialised courses.

He also directed authorities to focus on physical fitness, modern weapons handling and professional driving skills, alongside improving educational qualifications and imparting international language training to enhance communication capabilities.

Modern equipment, welfare and infrastructure upgrades

Mr Naqvi further instructed the procurement of modern anti-riot equipment for the force, stating that the Federal Constabulary is being strengthened to effectively meet future security challenges and continue its role in maintaining peace and countering terrorism.

He also emphasised welfare measures for personnel, directing uninterrupted electricity supply in barracks and ordering the immediate construction of a gymnasium and swimming pool at the training centre to improve physical conditioning.

Inspector General Federal Constabulary Nazir Ahmad Gaada briefed the minister on ongoing training programmes and institutional reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency.