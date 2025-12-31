Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced significant welfare initiatives aimed at improving the professional development and well-being of police personnel across the country.

During his visit to the National Police Foundation (NPF) in Islamabad, the interior minister chaired a high-level meeting where key decisions were taken to support police officers at various ranks. It was decided that Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) undergoing training at the National Police Academy will be provided residential plots every year on easy terms and low installments.

In addition, ten inspectors, sub-inspectors, and assistant sub-inspectors from across Pakistan will be sent abroad annually on scholarships to attend specialized police-related courses. The meeting was also informed that the National Police Foundation will bear the educational expenses of the sons or daughters of 15 constables who secure admission to leading universities in Pakistan.

Further expanding opportunities, Mohsin Naqvi announced that every year five officers of SP and SSP rank will be sent abroad on scholarships to pursue degrees in Artificial Intelligence (AI), enhancing the police force’s capacity to adapt to modern policing challenges.

The interior minister appreciated the National Police Foundation’s management for successfully improving its financial position and directed officials to present a comprehensive plan to further increase the foundation’s resources and ensure long-term sustainability.

He emphasized that strengthening the National Police Foundation as a dynamic and effective welfare institution for police employees remains a top priority of the government.