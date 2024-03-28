Prospective Pakistan team players started training under the supervision of army trainer at Kakul Academy.

Various drills are being conducted in Kakul Academy to further improve the fitness of the cricketers.

Potential players of the Pakistan team are training in two sessions at the Army School of Physical Training Center in Kakul.

The first session of the national cricketers takes place before Iftar, in which the players cycle, play badminton and run on the track.

After Iftar, various drills are being conducted to the cricketers under the supervision of the army trainer in the floodlights.