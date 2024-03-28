After meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the context of the letter written by the judges of Islamabad High Court, the Chief Justice called a full court meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached the Supreme Court to meet Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa, where the meeting between the two personalities lasted for about an hour and 20 minutes.

Sources say that the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of Pakistan met in the Chamber of the Chief Justice, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Prime Minister of Law Nazir Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Usman also participated in this important meeting.

Justice (retd) supports the position of investigating the allegations of Shaukat, the letter of 6 judges of Islamabad High Court.

On the other hand, after the meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Chief Justice of Pakistan called a full court meeting in the Supreme Court, which will begin after some time.

It should be noted that on the issue of the letter of 6 judges of the Islamabad High Court, a full court meeting of the Supreme Court was held yesterday under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa.

In the meeting, the letter of the judges of Islamabad High Court was considered and the constitutional and legal status of the letter of the judges was reviewed.