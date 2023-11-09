In the 40th match of the ICC World Cup played in Pune, England captain Jos Buttler decided to bat first against the Netherlands.

England scored 339 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs, Ben Stokes was outstanding by playing an innings of 108 runs. His 84-ball innings included 6 sixes and 6 fours.

His companions David Mullan 87 and Chris Woakes scored 51 runs, Jonny Bairstow 15, Joe Root 28, Harry Brook 11 and captain Jos Buttler returned to the pavilion after scoring only 5 runs.

On behalf of the Netherlands, Basdi Leda took 3 wickets while Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek took 2, 2 and Makarin took 1 wicket.

Chasing England’s 340 runs, the entire Netherlands team was bowled out for 179 runs in 37.2 overs.

For the Netherlands, Scott Edwards 38, Wesley Bracey 37, and Sybrand 33 were outstanding, in addition, Basdi Leda 10, Max O’Dowd 5 and Makarin 4, Colin Ackerman and van der Meerwe were out for zero while Van Beek 2 and Ariane Dutt. Can make a run.

Teja Nida Minoru remained not out with 41 runs but could not give success to his team.

England’s Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid dismissed 3 players each.

It should be noted that the defending champions England and the Netherlands have already been eliminated from the race for the semi-finals.

Looking at the points table of the World Cup, England is in the 7th position with 4 points after 2 wins in 8 matches, while the Netherlands is in the 10th position with 8 points.