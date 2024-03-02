Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, and its chief executive (CEO), Sam Altman.

Elon Musk has said in his lawsuit that OpenAI was founded to operate on a non-profit basis, but that Sam Altman and company violated those principles.

They have filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court accusing OpenAI of working with Microsoft for profit.

Keep in mind that Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI.

Elon Musk launched his own AI company to compete with ChatGPT

According to the lawsuit filed by Elon Musk, Sam Altman and his partner Greg Brockman contacted Elon Musk in 2015 to agree to create a non-profit organization that would use artificial intelligence for humanity. Able to work on Facial General Intelligence (AGI) technology.

Note that Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman and Greg Brockman in 2015.

But in 2018, Elon Musk parted ways with OpenAI, saying that AI technology could prove more dangerous than nuclear weapons.

The lawsuit states that to date, OpenAI’s website states that its manifesto is to ensure that AGI benefits all of humanity, but the reality is that the company is now working with the entire world. The largest technology company has turned into a subsidiary of Microsoft.

According to Elon Musk, OpenAI is working to maximize profits for Microsoft, violating the company’s core contract.

The lawsuit further stated that under the new board, the company would develop AGI but increase Microsoft’s profits instead of benefiting humanity.

The lawsuit calls for OpenAI to adhere to the company’s core manifesto.

No statement has been released by OpenAI and Microsoft at this time.

But this lawsuit has been filed at a time when AI technology is advancing very rapidly.

Since the introduction of OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022, the technology has evolved rapidly.