On Monday, Instagram announced that the problem that kept thousands of users from accessing the photo-sharing service for approximately eight hours and caused complaints about their accounts being suspended had been resolved.

Instagram, which is owned by Meta Platforms Inc., tweeted on Monday, “We’ve rectified this bug now – it was causing people in different regions of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary shift in the number of followers for others.”

The suspension of accounts was not addressed by an Instagram official. Many Instagram users reported receiving requests for email addresses and phone numbers in order to access their deactivated accounts.

On the outage-tracking website Downdetector, user reports dropped from over 7,500 at 10:09 ET to just over 500 at around 6 ET.Users who report faults to Downdetector’s platform are included in the status report data that is compiled from a variety of sources.

There’s a chance that the outage is affecting a lot more customers. A larger selloff in financial markets caused Meta’s shares to end the day down 6.1%.