The Sora dam project, which aims to store rainfall in the hill torrent area of DG Khan, will begin construction in December of this year and cost approximately Rs 8 billion.

10,000 acres of land would be irrigated by the effort, according to an official source in the project management office, Barrages, who also said that it was being launched by the Punjab government.

The project preparation costs were covered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the province government would be responsible for the project’s building costs.