A comprehensive 384-page inquiry report regarding the Swat tragedy and river safety measures was submitted to the Peshawar High Court during the hearing on the matter.

The report outlined pre and post-flood preparedness, government response following the incident, and details of suspended officials involved. It revealed that statements from 10 officers and responsible individuals were recorded by the inquiry committee.

According to the report, three days after the tragic incident, the chief minister directed an operation against encroachments in the affected areas.

Investigative findings included individual questioning of departmental officials and highlighted systemic flaws in the preventive measures taken prior to the disaster. Official documents such as advance rainfall warnings, imposition of Section 144, and evidence of early weather alerts sent during the monsoon season were also submitted to the court.

The court is expected to review the findings in detail as it continues to examine institutional preparedness and accountability in the wake of the natural disaster.

18 people were swept away by a sudden surge of water in the Swat River.

The incident occurred while tourists were having breakfast along the riverbank when they were caught off guard after heavy rains upstream caused an unexpected and rapid increase in water flow.