Akif Javed has taken Mir Hamza’s spot for the remainder of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League for the Karachi Kings (PSL8).

In his team’s debut game against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday, Hamza fractured the index figure of his bowling arm.

When Saim Ayub was out of his crease on the fourth delivery of the second over, the left-arm fastball attempted to stop Babar Azam’s straight drive in his follow through, but the ball ricocheted off his hand and onto the non-stumps.

He finished the game with one more eight-ball spell and a one-for-13 average in two overs. He had already used balls to get rid of Mohammad Haris twice.

Peshawar Zalmi prevailed by just two runs in a game that swung back and forth like a pendulum.

Akif Javed has formerly played for teams like Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

With an economy of 8.48, the left-arm fast bowler has 33 T20 wickets in 31 games.