Autonomous food delivery robots will soon be tested in Dubai, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). In collaboration with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and talabat UAE, the robots, known as “talabots,” will be tested in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

To service the residents of Cedre Villas, a gated neighbourhood in the centre of DSO, three talabots will be introduced during the pilot phase. In order to guarantee a quick 15-minute delivery period, the talabots will only travel within a 3-kilometer range of the Cedre Shopping Centre.

The RTA claims that in order to “improve efficiency and fleet optimization, and cut carbon emissions,” the robots will assist riders by handling local deliveries.