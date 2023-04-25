PESHAWAR: According to preliminary investigations by law enforcement organisations, a short circuit in the ammunition storage is to blame for the twin blasts that happened at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

According to the investigators’ early findings, neither an IED nor an attacker were there, and no trace of their existence was discovered. It indicated that a short circuit was the likely cause of the fire in the armoury.

Khalid Sohail, Deputy Inspector General of Police, also highlighted the disregard that cost 16 lives. He denied the assertion made by local media outlets that the regrettable tragedy took place in the CTD’s former office and ruled out the idea that the blasts were suicide bombings.

He added that there were many weapons in the armoury, and investigators think that there may have been an explosion there as a result of some carelessness.

As the investigation is ongoing, an effort is made to clear the debris because following the explosion, surrounding structures fell. On the other hand, according to reports, the number of fatalities has increased to 12, largely policemen, and almost a dozen injured people are in severe condition.