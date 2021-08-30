KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance Mian Zahid Hussain has said that rapid increase in inflation has made it difficult for majority of the people to run their kitchen.

Talking to businessmen here on Monday, he urged the policymakers to focus on economic development besides governance issues and to control inflation.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that rising prices are impacting the cost of living, the cost of doing business, and every other facet of the economy.

With lower inflation, employment increases and consumers have more money to buy goods and services, and the economy benefits and grows, he added.

The business leader said that the electricity bills of the last month were double and triple than normal which must be probed as it has put additional burden on the masses.

IMF policies and coronavirus has damaged the economy but now it is improving to some extent but the authorities have failed to contain the inflation resulting in frustration, he noted.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that situation in Afghanistan, increased imports, exchange rate erosion despite remittances, loans, and stable forex reserves, rising current account deficit, and some other issues are haunting the business community.

The government has announced to remain in the IMF programme but the lender has not reacted to it and relations between both are not excellent which has also resulted in some uncertainty, he informed.

He said that the dollar was traded at Rs152 which is not at Rs166 which has generated inflation as nothing has been done to control the dollar.

Mian Zahid noted that the central bank cannot take strict measures to control inflation as it will reduce the pace of economic recovery and increase unemployment which is laudable.