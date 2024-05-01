Islamabad: President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the working people on International Workers’ Day.

In the message issued on the occasion of International Labor Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that inflation has affected the labor class the most, the government is trying to solve the problems of the economically weak people and they have to work hard to restore the economy.

On the other hand, President Asif Zardari said in his message that the working class is facing challenges like inflation and unemployment.

The President said that necessary training and safety equipment must be provided to the workers. It is hoped that the federal and provincial governments will play their role to protect the rights of the workers.