Heavy rain has been predicted in the UAE today, due to which private schools in Dubai have announced online schooling on May 2 and 3.

Gulf media have predicted that the weather in the emirate will remain unstable from Wednesday evening, with some heavy and some moderate rain that will continue until Thursday afternoon, with Dubai Police asking citizens to be cautious. .

Officials said rain clouds will start forming in the western part of the country and will increase by Wednesday night and move towards Abu Dhabi, while on Thursday the clouds will hit Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain. But will take more intensity.

Heavy rain in United Arab Emirates, holiday in schools, Dubai Air Show is over

Officials said that the weather will start to improve from Thursday evening and Friday and Saturday will remain cloudy, light to moderate rain is expected in Al Ain and Fujairah, during which there will be strong winds and rough seas.

The authorities have advised drivers to be cautious due to dust and sand flying, emergency teams are fully prepared to deal with the situation and ensure the safety of people.