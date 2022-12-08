JAKARTA: The United States Geological Survey said that a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Java, the largest island in Indonesia, on Thursday, less than a month after another earthquake in the same province claimed more than 300 lives.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred 15 kilometres away from the town of Cianjur at 7:50 a.m. local time (00:50 GMT).

Low probability of injuries or property damage were predicted to result from the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 123 kilometres (76 miles).

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Cianjur last month caused landslides and collapsed structures.

Since a 2018 earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi, that earthquake was the worst in the archipelago nation.

Regular seismic and volcanic activity is brought on by Indonesia’s placement on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide.