In the fragile game of geopolitics, trust is the currency of peace. For decades, Pakistan and India have entered into numerous bilateral agreements designed to foster stability and resolve disputes through peaceful means. However, history shows that India has often strayed from these commitments, repeatedly undermining efforts to build lasting peace. Its recent covert operations on Pakistani soil marked by targeted killings are just the latest in a series of betrayals, threatening regional stability and dismantling the fragile framework of cooperation painstakingly built over years of dialogue.

In recent years, Pakistan has been the stage for a troubling surge of covert killings, allegedly orchestrated by India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Since 2021, a series of assassinations have targeted individuals within Pakistan, including Shahid Latif, killed outside a mosque in Sialkot, and Muhammad Riaz, murdered during prayers in Rawalakot. These operations, masked as counter-terrorism measures, have led to the deaths of several individuals, including Sikh community leader Paramjit Singh Panjwar in Lahore. The pattern of these attacks, from the failed car bomb attempt near Hafiz Saeed’s compound to the targeted assassination of Saleem Rehmani, underscores a calculated strategy of extrajudicial killings.

This disturbing trend is not confined to South Asia. In May 2024, Canadian authorities arrested four individuals linked to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, while in the United States, Indian nationals faced charges related to assassination plots on American soil. These actions highlight a global pattern of India’s covert operations, extending its reach beyond regional borders and raising serious international concerns about state-sponsored terrorism.

India’s covert operations stand as a glaring violation of the very agreements that were crafted to bring peace and cooperation between the two nations. The Simla Agreement of 1972, forged in the aftermath of the 1971 war, was a solemn promise to resolve disputes peacefully and respect each other’s territorial integrity. Yet, India’s actions, marked by targeted killings within Pakistan, starkly contradict these commitments, undermining the spirit of dialogue that the agreement sought to uphold. Such actions disrupt the fragile balance of peace and set a dangerous precedent, eroding trust not only between the two countries but also in the broader South Asian region.

The Tashkent Declaration of 1966, a product of efforts to calm tensions after the 1965 war, similarly stressed non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. However, by orchestrating assassinations and employing foreign operatives to mask its involvement, India has blatantly disregarded these principles, inflaming tensions instead of fostering peace. This brazen approach risks further destabilization and diminishes any hope for mutual understanding or reconciliation.

The Lahore Declaration of 1999 aimed to build trust and encourage dialogue. It underscored the need for both nations to avoid meddling in each other’s affairs and to keep discussions ongoing to resolve lingering issues. Yet, India’s covert operations have not only breached this agreement but have also derailed any progress toward peaceful resolution, obstructing the dialogue process and deepening mistrust. By sabotaging these efforts, India effectively hampers any potential for a cooperative future, leaving little room for diplomatic engagement or constructive discourse.

In the face of these violations, Pakistan has several avenues to seek justice and accountability. Pakistan can elevate the issue to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), presenting India’s actions as threats to international peace and security. Additionally, a resolution in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) could draw global attention to India’s breaches, applying diplomatic pressure and reinforcing the need for adherence to international norms.

Bilateral negotiations, despite the provocations, remain a crucial pathway. Through dialogue under the frameworks of the Simla Agreement, Tashkent Declaration, and Lahore Declaration, Pakistan can address grievances, reaffirm commitments to peaceful dispute resolution, and work towards rebuilding trust. Engaging in such discussions allows for a structured approach to resolving disputes, fostering an environment where both parties can present their perspectives and work toward mutually beneficial solutions.

More importantly, by meticulously gathering evidence and presenting a strong legal case, Pakistan can pursue justice through international legal forums. This approach not only holds India accountable but also sets a precedent for upholding the rule of law and respect for bilateral agreements.

India’s covert operations and targeted killings are not just violations of bilateral agreements, they represent a direct assault on the principles of sovereignty, peace, and respect for international norms. Pakistan must not allow these breaches to go unchallenged. It is crucial that Pakistan holds India accountable through every available channel, whether through international forums, legal avenues, or bilateral negotiations. The need for accountability is urgent, and the global community must also recognize the gravity of India’s violations, reinforcing the importance of upholding the rule of law in international relations. Only through resolute action can the integrity of bilateral agreements and regional peace be safeguarded.