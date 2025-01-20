Lahore: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has reacted strongly to Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement and said that we are tired of embarrassing you, you are a wild animal and you should remain an animal.

Reacting to the statement of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding Maryam Nawaz, Uzma Bukhari said that you are the Chief Executive of a province, sometimes you should talk like a human being, whatever comes to your mouth, you give the first fool book like your rude leader.

She said that the women of your family probably attend the events without makeup and jewelry, I feel sorry for the women of your family who are tolerating a shameless and unbridled horse like you.

Uzma Bukhari strongly criticized the Chief Minister of KP and said that Ali Amin is a black spot on the honor of Pakhtuns, we are lectured that Pakhtuns are a proud nation and look at their sisters and daughters with respect, but Ali Amin is a practical example of shame and regret for Pakhtun women as well.

The Information Minister of Punjab said that those who cannot compete with Maryam Nawaz in performance should not even mention Maryam Nawaz’s name with their dirty language, if they use vulgar words about Maryam Nawaz in the future, they will pull their tongues out of their throats.