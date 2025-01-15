The Indian team suffered a major setback before the Champions Trophy, as the injury to a key bowler has made it difficult to participate in the Champions Trophy.

According to Indian media reports, Jasprit Bumrah has been advised by the doctor to take complete rest due to his injury, due to which his participation in the Champions Trophy seems doubtful.

According to Indian media, Bumrah suffered an injury in the fifth Test match against Australia, due to which his back was swollen and it is still there.

Bumrah is facing severe pain due to the injury, while the doctor has advised that if caution is not taken in this matter, the situation could be serious.

According to doctors, the swelling on Qamar due to Bumrah’s injury can reduce only after complete rest.