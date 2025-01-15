Rawalpindi: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Imran Khan is in high spirits, he says that Pakistan cannot move forward like this, there will be protests across the country on February 8.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail, Fawad Chaudhry said that the judges of the Rawalpindi Terrorism Court are not listening to anyone, a joint indictment has been filed against everyone, I do not know what our crime is and I have been indicted.

Talking about Imran Khan, he said that Khan Sahib is in high spirits, he says that Pakistan cannot move forward like this, the country is in a state of panic, due to this, terrorism has increased in the country and the economy has stagnated.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the founder of PTI wants things to improve, the other side will also have to show seriousness in this regard.

He said that Khan Sahib wants things to improve. Fawad Chaudhry said that the founder of PTI has announced to observe February 8 as Black Day, there will be protests across the country on February 8.

According to Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Khan has said that all ticket holders should protest in their constituencies.

The former federal minister said that the founder was never distant from PTI, if there are negotiations and tensions come down, that would be good for Pakistan, he said that if Ijaz Chaudhry was brought to Parliament, it would have brought down the temperature.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has to create an environment, what does the opposition have, the government should create a good environment, that is better for the country.

The former federal minister said that protesting in the assembly is painful or picking up hundreds of people and putting them in jail is painful, the government should be lenient towards political prisoners and political workers.