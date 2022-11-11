Six defendants in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who had been imprisoned for more than 30 years have been freed by the Indian Supreme Court.The Supreme Court exercised its extraordinary powers in May to liberate a seventh prisoner, Perarivalan.Following several months, the same order has been given to the remaining six prisoners, who go by the names Nalini, Sriharan, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and RP Ravichandran.

The Tamil Nadu government had asked for the prisoners’ releases in 2018, the court reportedly stated, according to Indian media.The seven offenders responsible for 1991 death of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi should be released, according to government’s recommendation to the governor at the time.

Many people in Tamil Nadu think that the seven inmates were duped into taking part in a conspiracy they had little knowledge of and only had a small part to play in murder.The seven offenders responsible for the 1991 death of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi should be released, according to the government’s recommendation to the governor at the time.

Many people in Tamil Nadu think seven people detained had a small part to play in the murder and were duped into taking part in scheme they had little knowledge of.The seven prisoners were given death sentences after it was discovered that they were connected to targeted killing.

Nalini’s sentence was modified to life in prison in 2000 thanks to the intervention of Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi’s wife and former leader of Congress. The identical adjustment was made to other six prisoners later in 2014.J Jayalalitha, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, started campaigns and initiatives to liberate them in 2014.

The opposition Congress party in India has criticised the most recent order from the SC.The judgement, according to Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh, was “absolutely undesirable and completely erroneous.”